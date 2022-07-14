De Los Santos allowed two hits and struck out two over two scoreless innings versus the White Sox on Wednesday.

Aaron Civale (wrist) lasted only one inning in his start, making this an impromptu bullpen game. De Los Santos did his part with his longest outing of the year, though he's routinely picked up four or five outs in appearances throughout 2022. The 26-year-old right-hander has pitched 3.1 consecutive scoreless innings and now sports a 3.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB with one save and two holds through 27.2 innings.