De Los Santos is dealing with a hamstring injury and may not be ready for Opening Day, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

De Los Santos has yet to make his Cactus League debut this spring, and the severity of his injury is unknown. The right-hander enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 61:17 K:BB across 53.1 innings. If he can return to game action before the end of spring training, he should be considered likely to make the Opening Day roster.