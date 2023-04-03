De Los Santos (1-0) struck out one in a perfect inning Sunday versus the Mariners, earning the extra-inning win.
De Los Santos worked the ninth inning of a 5-5 game, which was his third appearance of the young season. He's picked up a 3:1 K:BB over 2.2 hitless innings so far. The right-hander was mostly limited to middle-relief assignments in 2022, but he excelled in that role with a 3.04 ERA and 1.07 WHIP across 53.1 innings. He's unlikely to challenge for many saves with Emmanuel Clase, Trevor Stephan and James Karinchak in the high-leverage mix, but De Los Santos could be part of the bridge to get to the late innings.
