De Los Santos (2-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Red Sox. He allowed a hit and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings.

De Los Santos benefited from the Guardians taking the lead in the ninth inning, and Emmanuel Clase locked down the one-run lead for the save. This was De Los Santos' sixth straight appearance without allowing a run -- he's covered seven innings and allowed five hits with five strikeouts in that span. The 26-year-old is quickly building trust in the Guardians' bullpen, as he owns a 2.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB in 31.1 innings while adding a save and two holds.