De Los Santos (2-0) earned the win Wednesday over the Red Sox. He allowed a hit and struck out one in 1.1 scoreless innings.
De Los Santos benefited from the Guardians taking the lead in the ninth inning, and Emmanuel Clase locked down the one-run lead for the save. This was De Los Santos' sixth straight appearance without allowing a run -- he's covered seven innings and allowed five hits with five strikeouts in that span. The 26-year-old is quickly building trust in the Guardians' bullpen, as he owns a 2.87 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 36:11 K:BB in 31.1 innings while adding a save and two holds.
More News
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Covers two scoreless innings•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Snags first big-league save•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Collects win Thursday•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Clean inning Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Back in majors•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Returns to minors•