De Los Santos was placed on the paternity leave list by the Guardians on Tuesday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
De Los Santos can be away for three days as he deals with much more important matters. He holds a 1.35 ERA over seven relief appearances this season.
More News
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Earns extra-inning win•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Ready to return•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Grabs fifth win•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Secures fourth win•
-
Guardians' Enyel De Los Santos: Picks up third win•