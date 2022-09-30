De Los Santos (5-0) struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the win Thursday over the Rays.

De Los Santos kept the deficit to one run in the eighth inning, and the Guardians flipped the score with a two-run burst in their half of the frame. He's allowed four runs in 9.1 innings in September, securing two wins and a hold across 10 appearances. The 26-year-old right-hander hasn't seen a lot of high-leverage work, but he's been effective with a 2.98 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 59:16 K:BB through 51.1 innings while adding a save and three holds.