De Los Santos (2-0) earned the win Monday over the Yankees, recording two outs without allowing a baserunner.
De Los Santos got the last two outs of the eighth inning, picking off Anthony Volpe at first base and getting Anthony Rizzo to ground out after replacing starter Cal Quantrill. In the ninth, the Guardians rallied for the lead, and Emmanuel Clase was able to close it out. De Los Santos has given up just three runs (two earned) over 10.1 innings this season, good for a 1.74 ERA. He also has a 1.06 WHIP, 9:5 K:BB and a hold through 11 appearances. De Los Santos isn't likely to get many save chances, but he's holding his own while seeing some high-leverage opportunities.
