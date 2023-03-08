De Los Santos is available to pitch Wednesday versus Team Mexico, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
De Los Santos was hampered by a hamstring issue early in spring training, but it appears he's moved beyond the injury. The right-hander will begin getting ready for the 2023 campaign. He is expected to fill a mid-leverage role in the bullpen after going 5-0 with a 3.04 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 61:17 K:BB across 53.1 innings last season.
