De Los Santos (4-0) struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the win Monday over the Angels.

De Los Santos worked the seventh inning and kept the game tied at 4-4 before Amed Rosario gave the Guardians a lead in their half of the frame. In his previous appearance, De Los Santos saw a nine-inning scoreless streak end when he allowed two runs in two-thirds of an inning versus the Twins on Friday. He's been an effective reliever this year, and he now owns a 2.91 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB with one save and three holds through 46 innings.