De Los Santos walked one and struck out one in two-thirds of an inning to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

The right-hander put the winning run on base with two outs in the 10th inning, but he struck out Justin Turner to end the threat. The save chance Friday fell to De Los Santos since Emmanuel Clase had converted saves on four of the five previous days and needed rest. De Los Santos has a hold and a 1-0 record to go with a steady 2.45 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB through 18.1 innings overall, though he's not expected to compete for closing duties any time soon.