De Los Santos (4-2) allowed two runs on two hits in one inning to take the loss Monday versus the Blue Jays.

Starter Gavin Williams pitched seven innings of one-hit ball, but De Los Santos couldn't keep the momentum in Cleveland's favor, allowing a two-run home run to Cavan Biggio in the eighth. The homer ended a 10-inning scoreless streak for De Los Santos, who had a 9:3 K:BB with four holds in that span. The right-hander has emerged as a solid setup man for the Guardians with a 2.61 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 42:18 K:BB over 48.1 innings while adding 11 holds this season. He slots in behind Emmanuel Clase and Trevor Stephan in the Guardians' late-inning mix.