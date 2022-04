Sabrowski has yet to pitch for Double-A Akron because he is on the 60-day injured list.

Sabrowski logged a 1.86 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP across 29 innings at the High-A level last season with Fort Wayne as part of the Padres' organization. He has yet to pitch for Akron, though there was no reason specified for his absence. He was selected by the Guardians in the 2021 Rule 5 draft.