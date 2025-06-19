default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Sabrowski (elbow) allowed two runs on three hits while striking out one over one inning for Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Sabrowski, who's battled left shoulder inflammation, continues up the rehab ladder. He threw two outings in the ACL followed by one at Double-A Akron. Tuesday's outing was his third with the Clippers. Sabrowski could be activated any day now.

More News