The Guardians optioned Clement to Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Clement will surrender his role as the Guardians' top utility infielder to Tyler Freeman, who was called up from Columbus in a corresponding move. The 26-year-old Clement had seen scarce playing time at the big-league level this season, with most of his opportunities coming against left-handed pitching. He hit just .203 with three extra-base hits -- all doubles -- in 158 plate appearances with Cleveland.
