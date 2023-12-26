The Guardians acquired Florial from the Yankees on Tuesday in exchange for Cody Morris.

Florial doesn't have anything left to prove in the minors but also didn't have a clear path to playing time with the Yankees, so a change of scenery was just what the doctor ordered. There's probably not a better landing spot for him than Cleveland, where only Steven Kwan would appear locked into a starting role in the outfield. Florial slashed .284/.380/.565 with 28 home runs and 25 stolen bases at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2023, although that also came with a 30 percent strikeout rate. The 26-year-old has hit only .209/.313/.296 with one home run and a 31 percent strikeout rate in 48 major-league contests, but his playing time has been sporadic.