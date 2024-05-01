Florial went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-9 extra-inning loss to the Astros.

Florial's sixth-inning blast tied the game at 8-8. It was his third homer of the year and his first to come against a team other than the Yankees. Florial's playing time has been slipping recently, mostly as a product of David Fry working his way into the lineup more frequently. The right-handed Fry, a natural catcher, will occasionally serve as the designated hitter or push one of the Guardians' regulars into that spot at Florial's expense. For the year, Florial is batting just .229 with an .827 OPS through 56 plate appearances.