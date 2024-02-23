Florial is competing with Myles Straw this spring for the Guardians' center field job, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.

Lloyd even writes of the Guardians that "I get the feeling they'd love" Florial to win the job. Straw has been the club's primary center fielder the last two-and-a-half seasons and still offers Gold Glove-caliber defense, but he's slashed an anemic .229/.296/.284 since the start of the 2022 campaign. Florial, who was acquired via trade from the Yankees this offseason, has just a .609 OPS over 48 games in limited chances at the major-league level but collected a .944 OPS with 28 homers and 25 steals in 2023 at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 26-year-old has swing-and-miss issues (29.9 percent strikeout rate at SWB) but certainly would offer more intrigue than Straw from a fantasy perspective. Worth noting is that Florial is out of options, so he'll undoubtedly make the Opening Day roster.