Florial went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 6-4 win over the Athletics.

Florial got into the lineup for the first time Friday as the designated hitter against righty Ross Stripling after sitting Opening Day when Alex Wood was on the mound. Florial was able to earn his first steal of the season after posting six thefts across his first 48 major-league contests over the previous four seasons with the Yankees. The Guardians started Tyler Freeman in center field for both of the first two games of the season, but it figures Florial will eventually be in the mix there as well even if he continues to DH on a regular basis.