Griffin (15-5) took the loss against the Orioles on Wednesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four across 2.1 innings.

Griffin looked like he was in control of Wednesday's start after ending the second frame with back-to-back strikeouts. However, things fell apart for him in the third, when he allowed nine of the 10 batters he faced on base, resulting in an eight-run frame that his Guardians teammates couldn't make up for offensively. It was the first time this season that Griffin failed to complete at least three innings in a start, and the eight runs allowed were his second-most of the season (nine runs allowed against the Reds on May 14). He sits at a 3.65 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 162.2 innings this season, and Griffin will look to bounce back in his next start, which is lined up for next week at home against the White Sox.