Griffin didn't factor in the decision in Game 1 of the ALCS against the Rays on Monday, giving up two runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks over four innings.

The left-hander was called upon to start the series opener and did a serviceable job for Cleveland, firing three scoreless innings after surrendering a pair of runs in the first. Griffin followed an opener during his playoff debut in the ALDS and has given up three earned runs with a 10:0 K:BB across 6.2 frames in his first two postseason appearances. He tentatively lines up to take the mound for Game 5 in Cleveland.