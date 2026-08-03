Guardians' Foster Griffin: Dealt to Cleveland

The Guardians acquired Griffin from Washington on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The Guardians acquire Griffin, a starting pitching rental on an expiring contract after the 2026 season. Griffin, who made his first All-Star game this season, will join the Guardians as they bolster their starting rotation. The 30-year-old is tied for fourth in the majors with 12 wins, owning a 3.06 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 116:30 K:BB through 129.1 innings. The left-hander will join a staff consisting of Gavin Williams, Parker Messick, Joey Cantillo and Tanner Bibee.