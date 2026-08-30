Griffin didn't factor into the decision against the Royals on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out four.

After surrendering five runs in his team debut Aug. 6 against the Mets, Griffin has regained his form on the mound since then. The southpaw has thrown at least five innings while yielding two earned runs or fewer in four consecutive starts, giving up five hits or fewer each time out during that span. He'll take an excellent 3.06 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 116:30 K:BB over 129.1 innings into his next scheduled outing versus Detroit.