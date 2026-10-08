Griffin didn't factor into the decision in Game 3 of the ALDS against the White Sox on Wednesday, giving up a run on two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks over 2.2 innings.

The left-hander entered behind opener Daniel Espino and struck out seven of the 11 batters he faced, but he was pulled with one out in the fourth inning after throwing 53 pitches (39 strikes). It was the playoff debut for Griffin, who made 31 starts as a rookie for Cleveland and Washington this year, posting a combined 3.60 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 158:45 K:BB across 172.2 regular-season innings. Given his workload, the 31-year-old Griffin likely won't be available for Game 4 on Thursday, but he should be good to go for Game 5 on Saturday, should Cleveland stave off elimination again.