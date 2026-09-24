Griffin (15-6) took the loss against Boston on Wednesday, allowing one run on 10 hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

Griffin certainly danced around plenty of trouble, holding the Red Sox in check in spite of giving up 10 singles. The seven punchouts were his most since July 8 as a member of the Nationals, and it was just the southpaw's third quality start since being dealt to Cleveland. Griffin posted a 5.19 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 42:15 K:BB over 43.1 innings for the Guardians as his regular season comes to an end.