Griffin did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five across four innings.

Griffin kept the White Sox off the board until a Sam Antonacci RBI single in the fourth inning. The former was brought back out for the fifth but was quickly pulled after letting the first two batters he faced on base, one of which came home to score. Griffin ran up his pitch count to 83 (47 strikes), and it's his second consecutive outing in which he failed to complete at least five innings. In eight games since being acquired by the Guardians from the Nationals in August, Griffin has a 3-2 record with a 5.79 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 37.1 innings. He's lined up to take on the Red Sox on the road next week in what currently projects to be his penultimate start of the regular season.