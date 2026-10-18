Griffin didn't factor in the decision after giving up one run on four hits and no walks over 3.2 innings during Game 4 of the ALCS against the Rays on Saturday. He struck out five.

The left-hander allowed two runs over four innings while starting Game 1 of the series, but manager Stephen Vogt elected to have him follow opener Shawn Armstrong on Saturday. Griffin gave up a run on a double and a single during the third inning but was otherwise able to keep Tampa Bay in check. He shouldn't pitch Sunday in Game 5 after throwing 44 pitches but seems likely to be available for Game 6 and a possible Game 7.