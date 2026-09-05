Griffin didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, giving up three runs on eight hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out three.

The Guardians won the game in 10 innings to complete a sweep in the twin bill, but Griffin exited the mound with his team in a 3-0 hole after 92 pitches (58 strikes). Over six outings since being picked up from the Nationals at the trade deadline, the southpaw has delivered two quality starts, and after fa bumpy Cleveland debut Aug. 6, Griffin has a 3.00 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB through his last 27 innings. He lines up to make his next start on the road next week in Baltimore.