Triple-A Columbus placed Aleman on its 7-day injured list Thursday with a right lat strain.

The severity of the injury isn't known, but Aleman still appears likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks while he recovers from the lat strain. The 23-year-old right-handed reliever had put himself on the radar for a promotion to Cleveland by striking out 24 while allowing five earned runs on eight hits and seven walks through 13.1 innings out of the Columbus bullpen this season, but the lat injury will put any talk of a potential call-up on hold indefinitely.