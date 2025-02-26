Aleman had an appointment Tuesday to evaluate what may be an inguinal hernia.

Aleman hasn't yet received an official diagnosis, but a hernia and the ensuing procedure to address it would sideline him for an extended period of time and all but eliminate his chances at making the Guardians' Opening Day roster. The 24-year-old righty posted a 1.99 ERA and 1.08 WHIP at Triple-A Columbus last season, but he was limited to just 24 appearances after a lat injury kept him out for three months. He's likely to spend more time in the minors once healthy, though he may not have to wait long before being called up to Cleveland.