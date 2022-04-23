Reyes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and three strikeouts in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Reyes got the Guardians on the board with his fourth-inning blast, but that was their lone run of the game. This was Reyes' second homer in as many contests, and he's hit safely in his last three games. The slugger is slashing .196/.226/.314 with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored in 53 plate appearances, but he's also striking out at a 37.7 percent clip.