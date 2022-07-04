Reyes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Yankees.

Reyes gave Guardians starter Triston McKenzie all the support he needed with a fourth-inning solo shot. In the eighth, Reyes added an RBI single for insurance. The designated hitter has gone 11-for-41 (.268) in 11 games since returning from a hamstring injury, and six of his hits in that span have gone for extra bases. He's up to a .213/.266/.345 slash line with six homers, 19 RBI and 14 runs scored in 188 plate appearances, and he should continue to hit in the heart of the order.