The Guardians reinstated Reyes (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He'll serve as Cleveland's designated hitter and No. 6 hitter in the club's series opener in Minnesota.

Reyes proved his health last week by appearing in five games and even seeing some work in the outfield during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus. The 26-year-old was dialed in at the plate while at Columbus, going 9-for-21 with three extra-base hits and six RBI. The Guardians will hope that Reyes will be able to carry that form over to the big leagues after he had struggled mightily before being sidelined with the right hamstring injury. Over 145 plate appearances with Cleveland this season, Reyes is slashing .195/.255/.278 with a career-worst 39.3 percent strikeout rate and .083 ISO.