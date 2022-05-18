Reyes (personal) is starting Wednesday against the Reds.
Reyes didn't start Tuesday while tending to a personal matter, but he appeared as a pinch hitter and drew a walk in his lone plate appearance. The 26-year-old will serve as the designated hitter and bat sixth in his return to the lineup Wednesday.
More News
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Tending to personal matter•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Records three hits Sunday•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Socks third homer•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Knocks three hits in win•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Not starting Game 1•