Reyes went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Royals.
Reyes continues to mash in July -- he already has four homers in eight games this month. He's added eight RBI, six runs scored and two doubles while reclaiming a near-everyday role in the lineup. For the season, the designated hitter is batting .212/.260/.373 with eight long balls, 24 RBI, 18 runs scored and seven doubles in 51 contests.
