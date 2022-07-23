Reyes isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.
Reyes served as the designated hitter during Saturday's matinee and went 0-for-5 with a strikeout. Jose Ramirez is taking over as the DH while Ernie Clement starts at third base.
