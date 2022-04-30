Reyes isn't starting Saturday's game against the Athletics.
Reyes has struggled mightily recently, going 0-for-23 with a walk and 15 strikeouts in his last six games. He'll get a chance to reset while Josh Naylor serves as the designated hitter with Oscar Mercado starting in right field.
