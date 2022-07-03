Reyes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a 13-4 loss to the Yankees in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader.

Reyes went back-to-back with Josh Naylor in the second inning, but Gerrit Cole was able to settle in after that. Reyes also started in the nightcap, going 0-for-4. In 10 games since he returned from a hamstring injury, he's gone 9-for-37 (.243) with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored. It's a modest improvement for the 26-year-old, who is still slashing an unsightly .206/.261/.324 with five long balls, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored through 184 plate appearances overall. He's still seeing a majority of the starts as the designated hitter, and he could pick up some time in right field while Oscar Gonzalez (abdomen) is sidelined.