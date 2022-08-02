Reyes is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Columbus prior to Tuesday's game, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Reyes was seen cleaning out his locker after Monday's win over the Diamondbacks. Perhaps he's traded prior to Tuesday's deadline and remains in the big leagues with another organization, but either way, the 27-year-old will be off the Guardians' 26-man active roster, at least for the time being. Oscar Gonzalez (intercostal) appears close to returning from the injured list for Cleveland.