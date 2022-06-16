Reyes (hamstring) served as a designated hitter Thursday in his second rehab game with Triple-A Columbus, going 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI.

Reyes has been deployed at DH in both of his rehab games for Columbus, but the Guardians want to see him play the outfield in the minors before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list. Per Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Columbus manager Andy Tracy said he expects Reyes to get a start in the outfield at some point this weekend, so the 26-year-old doesn't look as though he'll be activated until early next week.