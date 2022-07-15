Reyes isn't starting Friday against the Tigers.
Reyes is getting a rare day off after he went just 1-for-11 with a run, a walk and four strikeouts over the last three games. Josh Naylor will serve as the designated hitter while Owen Miller starts at first base.
