Reyes was placed on the 10-day injured list with right hamstring tightness Thursday, retroactive to May 25, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Reyes was sidelined Wednesday against the Astros, and his absence was apparently due to a hamstring issue that will force him to miss at least a week and a half. The 26-year-old had been struggling prior to sustaining his injury, as he hit just .095 with a double, an RBI, three walks and eight strikeouts over his last seven games. Richie Palacios and Oscar Gonzalez were called up from Triple-A Columbus as part of a move to provide additional depth in Reyes' absence.