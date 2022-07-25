Reyes went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the White Sox.
Reyes got the Guardians on the board when he took Kendall Graveman deep in the eighth inning. This was Reyes' fifth homer in 20 games in July. The designated hitter is up to nine long balls, a .214/.256/.361 slash line, 28 RBI, 22 runs scored and a stolen base through 63 contests.
More News
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Gets breather in nightcap•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Not starting Friday•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Three hits, steal in win•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Bashes homer in loss•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Slugs seventh homer•