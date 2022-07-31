Reyes went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rays.

Reyes isn't known for his speed, but he singled, moved to second on an Andres Gimenez walk, stole third and scored on an Austin Hedges single in the fifth inning. Both of Reyes' steals this season have come in July, a month in which the designated hitter batted .230 (23-for-100) with nine extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 12 runs scored. For the season, he's slashing .214/.254/.351 with nine home runs, 28 RBI, 24 runs scored and nine doubles in 279 plate appearances.