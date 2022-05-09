Reyes went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

Reyes hit just .135 in April, but he's now in the midst of a six-game hitting streak and has multi-hit performances in four of the last five games. Sunday's matchup was also the first game this year in which the 26-year-old didn't strike out. While Reyes still has a 43.9 percent strikeout rate to begin the season, it's been encouraging to see him generate some production at the plate since the start of May.