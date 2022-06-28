Reyes is out of the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

Reyes recently returned from a stint on the injured list due to a strained hamstring, so the Guardians won't ask him to play both ends of the twin bill. Jose Ramirez will serve as Cleveland's designated hitter in Game 2 after Reyes went 1-for-4 with an RBI double in the Guardians' 3-2 win in the early game.