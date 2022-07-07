Reyes went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Tigers.
Reyes took Michael Pineda yard in the second inning to record his seventh homer of the season. After going deep only four times across his first 43 games of the campaign, Reyes has recorded three home runs in his last seven starts. Despite showing some signs of life at the plate, Reyes is still hitting just .212/.260/.360 across 204 plate appearances for the season.
More News
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Accounts for offense in win•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Launches homer Saturday•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Sitting Thursday•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Resting for back end of twin bill•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: On bench Monday•
-
Guardians' Franmil Reyes: Takes seat Wednesday•