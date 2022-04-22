Reyes went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run Thursday against the White Sox.
Reyes got the Guardians on the board by recording his first home run -- and extra-base hit -- of the season in the third inning. Two frames later he struck out for the 17th time this season, and he has now punched out at least once in each of his 11 starts on the campaign. Reyes has gotten off to a dreadful across his first 49 plate appearances, though he has a lengthy track record of providing reliable power production so it is too early to panic.
