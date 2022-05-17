Reyes is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Andre Knott of Bally Sports Ohio reports.

Richie Palacios will handle designated-hitter duties for the Guardians with Reyes' bat having cooled off after a hot start to May. Since opening the month with a 12-for-23 showing at the plate in his first six starts, Reyes has gone 2-for-19 with three walks against eight strikeouts over his last five games.