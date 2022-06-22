Reyes isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.
Reyes returned to the lineup Tuesday against Minnesota and went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer and four strikeouts. Josh Naylor will serve as the designated hitter while Owen Miller starts at first base.
