Reyes is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds while he tends to a personal matter, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Reyes was seemingly away from the team when Cleveland posted its lineup earlier Tuesday, but acting manager Carl Willis said he believes the 26-year-old will be available in the dugout as a pinch-hitting option by the time the game begins at 6:10 p.m. ET. As a result, Reyes is expected to be back in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale, and the off day Tuesday could be beneficial anyway, given that he went 2-for-19 with eight strikeouts over Cleveland's last five games.